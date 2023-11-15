Watch CBS News
Bomb squad called to Pittsburgh-area home after body found next to explosive device

BETHEL PARK, Pa. —  The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called to a home in Bethel Park after a body was found on Wednesday night. 

Officials said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home on Oak Park Drive. KDKA-TV has learned that law enforcement found someone dead next to an explosive device. 

No other details are available at this time. 

