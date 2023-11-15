Bomb squad called to Pittsburgh-area home after body found next to explosive device

Bomb squad called to home in Bethel Park

Bomb squad called to home in Bethel Park

Bomb squad called to home in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called to a home in Bethel Park after a body was found on Wednesday night.

Officials said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home on Oak Park Drive. KDKA-TV has learned that law enforcement found someone dead next to an explosive device.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.