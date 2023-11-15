Bomb squad called to Pittsburgh-area home after body found next to explosive device
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called to a home in Bethel Park after a body was found on Wednesday night.
Officials said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home on Oak Park Drive. KDKA-TV has learned that law enforcement found someone dead next to an explosive device.
No other details are available at this time.
