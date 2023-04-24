North Fayette County Municipal Authority issues boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Fayette County Municipal Authority issued a boil water advisory on Monday.

The alert impacts all North Fayette County water consumers and consumers for the Mountain Water Association south of Uniontown, a press release said. The advisory was issued after possible contamination of drinking water from rainwater on the cover of the authority's main reservoir in Dunbar.

There are no reports of illness so far.

"To be safe, the Authority will begin flushing water system wide, temporarily increasing chlorine dosage and conducting further laboratory sampling system wide," the authority's release said Monday.

Everyone impacted should boil their water for at least 1 minute and let cool before using it, the release said.

The North Fayette County Municipal Authority will send out another alert when the advisory has been lifted.