Boil Water Advisory in place for nearly 500 North Side homes

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Water main break on North Side
Water main break on North Side 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A boil water advisory is in effect for more than 450 homes on the North Side.

A water main break in the area of Perry South, Fineview, and Central Northside.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said a section of an 8-inch water main broke around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening on Perrysville Avenue.

The PWSA is testing water if it's safe to drink.

PWSA is keeping the boil water advisory in place until further notice.

Water buffaloes have been placed on LaFayette Avenue and Perrysville Avenue for affected customers.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 7:05 AM

