Boil water advisory in place for more than 200 Rostraver Township MAWC customers

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A precautionary boil water advisory is in place for 265 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers due to a water main break.

The break happened just after 11 p.m. on Finley Road on Thursday night.

Water buffaloes will be available at the Rostraver Municipal Building at 201 Municipal Drive, and at the Entrance to Cedar Creek County Park.

Map of neighborhoods affected by the break. Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County

Customers are being asked to boil any water prior to consumption as a precaution due to the break resulting in a loss of positive pressure which can lead to water becoming contaminated.

MAWC expects the advisory to be in place for 48 hours while testing gets underway.

