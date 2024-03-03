Watch CBS News
Body found along banks of Youghiogheny River near Ohiopyle State Park

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A body was found in the area of Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday.

Fayette County emergency dispatchers say a man was found near the Yough River just before 4 p.m.

The county coroner has been called to the scene and Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 5:38 PM EST

