Body found along banks of Youghiogheny River near Ohiopyle State Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A body was found in the area of Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday.
Fayette County emergency dispatchers say a man was found near the Yough River just before 4 p.m.
The county coroner has been called to the scene and Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.