Body found near creek in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was found dead near a creek in Reserve Township on Tuesday, police said.

Allegheny County police said 911 dispatchers got a call around 3:15 p.m. about a body over an embankment along Spring Garden Road. Lieutenant Venerando Costa said a person who was walking along the road saw a backpack and the body and called 911.

A body was found near a creek along Spring Garden Road in Reserve Township on Dec. 17, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

First responders arrived and found a woman about 10 feet down an embankment near the creek, Costa said. According to investigators, preliminary information shows she had been dead for "an extended period of time." A gray backpack with black trim was found near her body, police said.

There are obvious signs of foul play, investigators said, but police didn't provide any other details.

Authorities are working to identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.