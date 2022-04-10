Watch CBS News
Body found near Ohio River in 2022 identified

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A body found near the Ohio River in 2022 has been identified.  

The investigation started on April 9 after a kayaker alerted police, EMS and river rescue about a body near the Ohio River.

Around 5:30 p.m., first responders arrived and a kayaker pointed them toward a location on the shore of the river.

The body was taken to river rescue's North Shore boathouse and was then sent to the county medical examiner.

Nearly a year later, the medical examiner identified the body as 37-year-old Dean Barnes from Harrisburg. A cause and manner of death haven't been released. 

First published on April 9, 2022 / 8:02 PM

