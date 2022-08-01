Body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found in the Allegheny River in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said the body of Addam Roe, 28, of East Deer Township was found Sunday around 4 p.m. by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive in Arnold.

Roe was pronounced dead at the scene. His manner and cause of death are pending, the coroner said.

Police are investigating.