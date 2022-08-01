Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/1)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/1) 03:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found in the Allegheny River in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said the body of Addam Roe, 28, of East Deer Township was found Sunday around 4 p.m. by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive in Arnold. 

Roe was pronounced dead at the scene. His manner and cause of death are pending, the coroner said. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.