Body found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.
Police said officers were called to Aisbett Street around 10:15 a.m. for reports of a dead man.
The medical examiner will release the victim's identity and his cause and manner of death.
Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police said detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.
