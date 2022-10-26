Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/26)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/26) 03:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. 

Police said officers were called to Aisbett Street around 10:15 a.m. for reports of a dead man. 

The medical examiner will release the victim's identity and his cause and manner of death. 

Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police said detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.