West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins to reportedly face $1M salary reduction after homophobic slur

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) -- West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins will be suspended and face a significant salary reduction after he used a homophobic slur during a radio appearance on Monday, ESPN reports.

The details have yet to be finalized, but Huggins agreed to a million-dollar salary reduction, a significant suspension and sensitivity training, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Huggins is expected to sign the amended contract agreement on Wednesday, reducing his salary from $4.2 million to $3.2 million, ESPN reports.

The head coach of the West Virginia men's basketball team used the slur while talking about Xavier University fans. Huggins was on with Bill Cunningham, a sports talk radio host in Cincinnati.

"Yeah what it was was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive.) They were envious they didn't have one," Huggins said Monday when talking about Xavier fans reportedly throwing explicit objects on the court when he was the coach at Cincinnati.

Hours after the interview, Huggins posted an apology on Twitter, saying in part, "There are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way."

West Virginia Athletics said Monday that Huggins' comments were under review and would be addressed by the university and athletic department.

Huggins has coached at West Virginia since 2007. He coached at Cincinnati from 1989-90 through 2004-05.