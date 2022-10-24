Bob Evans' sausage recalled after blue plastic found in product

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Before your next meal, make sure to check your freezer for this recalled product from Bob Evans.

The USDA announced the recall of more than 7,000 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination.

Food inspectors have gotten consumer complaints of "thin, blue pieces of rubber in the product," the USDA said. There have been no injuries or illnesses.

The products recalled were made on Sept. 8 and have an establishment number of EST. 6785.

They are the one-pound package of Bob Evans Italian Sausage with a Use-by and/or Freeze-by date of Nov. 26, 2022.

For more details on this recall, visit the USDA's website here.