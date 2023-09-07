Blue Dust in Homestead closing after nearly 15 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Homestead's first gastropub is shutting its doors later this month for good.

Blue Dust announced on Wednesday that the restaurant will be closing with its last day of business being September 17.

In the post, Blue Dust thanked everyone for their years of support and asked that people stop in to support the staff during their final days of being open.

It is with a heavy heart to make this announcement. Sunday September 17th will be the last day Blue Dust will be... Posted by Blue Dust on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Blue Dust opened in 2009 and was well-known for its extensive craft beer selection, smoked meats, and sandwiches.

The name Blue Dust paid homage to the area's steel mill days when workers' clothing was often covered with a blue shade of dust after a day at work.