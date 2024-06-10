Bloomfield woman says she's been targeted for supporting Israel

BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A local Jewish woman says she's been targeted for her support of Israel.

She says she has been the target of hate most of her life just for being Jewish, but never did she think that hate would lead to her neighborhood until it did.

The Bloomfield resident, who asked to remain anonymous, says in three separate incidents on Friday, a group of people walking along the sidewalk in her neighborhood stopped in front of her house.

They can be seen on doorbell camera footage taking pictures and heard yelling, including telling the woman to kill herself.

Later that evening, the most troubling for her, that same group was caught not only stealing two Israeli yard signs but walking onto her porch and swiping a small Israeli flag.

While she is saddened and scared that someone would go so far as to hurt someone they don't even know, she says she isn't angry toward them.

"When we converse and have dialogue, that's how we solve conflicts. So, sure, what's the point of hating people? So, if I hate these people, there's more hate. That's just not going to work."

She has filed a report with the police and hopes justice will follow.