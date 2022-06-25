Bloomfield Starbucks workers hit the picket line

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They were the first unionized Starbucks in Pittsburgh and now the workers at the Bloomfield Starbucks are now on strike.

Employees hit the picket line early Friday morning at 7 a.m. outside of the cafe on Liberty Avenue.

They're demanding an end to punitive cuts to their hours which they say are an unfair labor practice on the part of Starbucks' management.

They're also asking for the company to reinstate Starbucks workers across the country who were fired for unionizing and to bargain in good faith with their union, Starbucks Workers United.

The strike at the Bloomfield Starbucks will happen through Sunday and workers will be out front of the cafe every day.