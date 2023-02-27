Man shot in parking lot of Bloomfield gas station, police said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot Monday morning in the parking lot of a busy Bloomfield gas station.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. at the GetGo on Baum Boulevard and Morewood Avenue, Pittsburgh police said. Police officers and EMS crews responded to the scene.

The victim was likely outside of his vehicle when he was shot, police said.

He is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg and is listed in stable condition.

Police are looking for a suspect.

