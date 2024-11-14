Bloomfield residents fed up with crime bring concerns directly to police

Neighbors want to stamp out crime in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood brought their concerns about increases in crime directly to police at a community meeting on Thursday evening.

Police officers responded to questions from community members at the meeting. The neighbors have noticed a particular increase in thefts, both for packages stolen off porches and cars.

"It's getting to the point where I'm being harassed in every direction where I go in my neighborhood," said one man.

"There are so many people in this room because this is a community in distress," said a man who owns a business in Bloomfield. "It's unconscionable to us that on Liberty Avenue, these criminals have the guts to smash open a window. We feel like no one is paying attention and it's deeply concerning."

Neighbors say they don't see enough of a police presence in their neighborhood. Officers detailed the changes they are making. Lt. Anthony Cunningham told people that they are trying to bring back a beat system for officers. It will allow neighbors to reach out to officers assigned to their area.

"They are going to be familiar with the area. They're going to be familiar with what's going on," Cunningham said. "They'll be able to easily see something that might stand out."

Police are adding more patrols in the area and shifting police schedules, which will ultimately mean more patrols at night. That starts next year.

One obstacle the department continues to face is a lower-than-ideal number of officers. Cunningham said they are working to get more on the force.

"I'm not very hopeful after this, but maybe eventually once they get more staffing over the summer it will be better," said Victoria Jennings, a neighbor whose car was stolen.

