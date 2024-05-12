Blairsville man arrested after fleeing from state troopers, discarding drugs

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police out of Indiana County have arrested a man after he fled from troopers while discarding a backpack containing drugs and over $1,300 in cash.

On April 28, a state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of Marshall Heights Road in Black Lick Township. The motorcyclist fled for a short distance before leaving the vehicle behind and traveling on foot, according to a public information report. Troopers began to chase after the suspect, who eventually was taken into custody without incident.

After an investigation, it was determined that the suspect was not authorized to use the motorcycle and had outstanding arrest warrants.

During the chase, the suspect also discarded a backpack, later found containing over 200 grams of methamphetamines, marijuana and $1,340 in cash.