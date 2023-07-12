Police searching for man wanted in violent carjacking, crime spree in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police are searching for a man who they say was involved in a violent carjacking and crime spree in Blairsville.

Police say they got a call from a woman around 6:10 a.m. who reported being assaulted by a man outside the Keeper of the Flame Care Center on Moorewood Avenue.

The woman was an employee at the facility and had just finished her midnight shift. Police said the victim was walking to her car when the suspect assaulted her.

Police said the victim was cut from ear to ear with an unknown weapon.

"At that time, he assaulted her in her vehicle. He then struggled with her for some time. He ended up stealing the vehicle and then traveling southbound on Route 217 toward Derry Township," said Trooper Tristin Tappe with state police in Greensburg.

Tappe said the suspect drove the victim's car to Mug's Tavern where he got out and attempted to break into the business.

"He then tried to walk over to Lee's Ice Cream in Derry Township to break in and, again, he failed," Tappe said. "He walked over to Kettle Dad BBQ, a food truck, where he was successful in breaking in. To our knowledge, he did steal some items, possibly money, we're not sure about what else."

From there, police said the suspect went to Taylor's Trucking where he stole a brown F-250 pickup truck with a white tailgate. They said the Pennsylvania registration is XLE1209. Tappe said the keys were in the truck.

The suspect was then last seen heading southbound on Route 217 near HiItchman's Supply in Derry Township.

"It is stressed and encouraged to the public that if you saw anything around this time or see anything, we are actively looking for this suspect and we asked you call state police," Tappe said.

Tappe said the unidentified suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The victim was flown to Forbes Hospital and has since been released.

Police said they do not believe there is any threat or danger to the care center where the victim worked.

They said the motive behind the incident remains unclear.