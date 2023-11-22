Pittsburgh-area police, businesses hoping people drink responsibly on "Blackout Wednesday"

"Blackout Wednesday" is one of the biggest nights for drinking

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The night before Thanksgiving is sometimes referred to as "Blackout Wednesday." It's one of the biggest nights of the year for drinking.

When it comes to young people having some good times with friends, Wednesday is one of the best times of the year.

"Oh my gosh, back in my hometown, gotta make the most of the night before Thanksgiving," said Will Buerger in Mt. Lebanon.

"Yeah, it's a great time. It's a lot of fun to be back here and see everybody you went to high school with and catch everyone up on your life," said Emma Buerger.

And a lot of that, depending on who you are, can involve drinking, sometimes to an excess.

"Today has become known as 'Blackout Wednesday' or 'Drunksgiving,'" said Catharine Tress of the PA DUI Association.

According to the CDC, adults ages 18-34 are most likely to engage in binge drinking, with many getting behind the wheel.

"Twenty-one to 24-year-olds are the largest group that are involved in impaired driving fatal crashes," Tress said.

To keep that kind of thing from happening, a lot of establishments, including The Saloon in Mt. Lebanon, are taking steps to protect their patrons and others.

"That's part of the RAM safety, the Responsible Alcohol Management from the state, you definitely have to keep an eye on everyone," said Keith Sheppard at The Saloon.

"Uber is your friend tonight," he said.

If you are pulled over and charged with driving under the influence, you could face anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 in court costs, not to mention legal fees as well as up to 6 months in prison.