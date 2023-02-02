Watch CBS News
Local News

Black History Month: The Pittsburgh Courier

By David Highfield

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Black History Month: The Pittsburgh Courier
Black History Month: The Pittsburgh Courier 00:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At one time, the Pittsburgh Courier was America's largest Black newspaper.

During its heyday, it had an international circulation of over 350,000 with hundreds of workers in more than a dozen cities.

The newspaper was in print from 1910 through 1966 and published articles on civil rights, politics, and community activities.

screenshot-2023-02-02-032657.png
KDKA

In 1966, the paper was purchased and renamed the New Pittsburgh Courier. 

The award-winning publication remains in weekly circulation.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.  

David Highfield
David Highfield

David Highfield anchors KDKA-TV's morning newscast "Your Day Pittsburgh" with Heather Abraham.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 4:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.