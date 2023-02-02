Black History Month: The Pittsburgh Courier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At one time, the Pittsburgh Courier was America's largest Black newspaper.

During its heyday, it had an international circulation of over 350,000 with hundreds of workers in more than a dozen cities.

The newspaper was in print from 1910 through 1966 and published articles on civil rights, politics, and community activities.

In 1966, the paper was purchased and renamed the New Pittsburgh Courier.

The award-winning publication remains in weekly circulation.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.