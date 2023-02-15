Black History Month: Teenie Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charles 'Teenie' Harris was known as 'One Shot' because he usually only needed one take of any of his iconic subjects.

For more than 40 years, Harris was the primary photographer for the Pittsburgh Courier and African Americans in the community.

His collection of over 70,000 images includes everything from family photos, major entertainers, social functions, and every day Black life, primarily in the Hill District.

You can see his collection exhibited at the Carnegie Museum of Art and on their website.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.