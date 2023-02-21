Black History Month: Mary Cardwell-Dawson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first permanent African American opera company was started right here in Pittsburgh by Mary Cardwell Dawson.

She started singing in the church choir, then studied music at the New England Conservatory of Music and the Chicago Music College.

She wanted to be an opera singer, but she found few opportunities.

When she returned to Pittsburgh, she opened her own music school in Homewood.

Then, in 1941, she started the National Negro Opera Company so that Black opera singers would have a chance to perform, and Black audiences could experience opera.