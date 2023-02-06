Watch CBS News
Black History Month: Martin Delaney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An abolitionist, newspaper editor, doctor, and military officer, Martin Delaney was one of the nation's most influential African American leaders in the 19th century.

As a free Black man in Pittsburgh, Delaney was outspoken against slavery and oppression.

He published the first Black newspaper west of the Alleghenies called 'The Mystery.'

He also served in the Union army during the Civil War and was the highest ranked African American officer.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.  

