Black History Month: Jackie Ormes

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jackie Ormes was a trailblazer in the world of comic strips.

She was the first black female cartoonist regularly published in newspapers.

Born in Pittsburgh and raised in Monongahela, Ormes' first comic strip was published by The Pittsburgh Courier in 1937.  It was called "Torchy Brown: From Dixie to Harlem."

Later, Ormes' moved to Chicago and created more comics that were syndicated.

Many of her characters were smart black women involved in social justice.  

First published on February 22, 2023 / 2:20 PM

