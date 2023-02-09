Watch CBS News
Local News

Black History Month: Ida B. Wells-Barnett

By Mikey Hood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ida B. Wells-Barnett was a co-founder of the NAACP and a fearless journalist who wrote articles about the horrors of lynching of Black Americans.

Wells was a mother and businesswoman.

She co-owned a newspaper in Memphis, but her articles were printed in numerous Black newspapers.

She moved to Chicago and continued to write investigative articles with data and photos.

In 2020, Wells was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for her journalistic work.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.  

Mikey Hood
Mikey Hood - KDKA

Pittsburgh native Mikey Hood joined KDKA in March 2019. When Mikey is not on "Pittsburgh Today Live," she loves spending time on long hikes and with her close friends!

First published on February 9, 2023 / 3:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.