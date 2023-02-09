Black History Month: Ida B. Wells-Barnett

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ida B. Wells-Barnett was a co-founder of the NAACP and a fearless journalist who wrote articles about the horrors of lynching of Black Americans.

Wells was a mother and businesswoman.

She co-owned a newspaper in Memphis, but her articles were printed in numerous Black newspapers.

She moved to Chicago and continued to write investigative articles with data and photos.

In 2020, Wells was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for her journalistic work.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.