Black History Month: George Benson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Years ago as a child, "Little Georgie" Benson used to play the ukulele at a corner drug store in the Hill District where he grew up.

Today, he plays before sold-out crowds. The multiple Grammy-award-winning guitarist and vocalist played with Miles Davis and other jazz artists before crossing over as a soloist with hits like "This Masquerade," "On Broadway" and "Give Me the Night."

Benson says he was actually a singer before learning to play.