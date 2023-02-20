Black History Month: George Benson

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Years ago as a child, "Little Georgie" Benson used to play the ukulele at a corner drug store in the Hill District where he grew up.

Today, he plays before sold-out crowds. The multiple Grammy-award-winning guitarist and vocalist played with Miles Davis and other jazz artists before crossing over as a soloist with hits like "This Masquerade," "On Broadway" and "Give Me the Night." 

Benson says he was actually a singer before learning to play.

