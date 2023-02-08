Black History Month: Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Franco Harris was an NFL Hall of Fame running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to winning four Super Bowl rings, he's cherished in this town for the Immaculate Reception fifty years ago.

He died last December, days before that anniversary and the retirement of his number 32.

After football, Harris remained in Pittsburgh, where he started a business, served on boards, and was known for his community involvement.

