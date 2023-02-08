Watch CBS News
Local News

Black History Month: Franco Harris

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Black History Month: Franco Harris
Black History Month: Franco Harris 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Franco Harris was an NFL Hall of Fame running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to winning four Super Bowl rings, he's cherished in this town for the Immaculate Reception fifty years ago.

He died last December, days before that anniversary and the retirement of his number 32.

After football, Harris remained in Pittsburgh, where he started a business, served on boards, and was known for his community involvement.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.  

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.