Watch CBS News
Local News

Black History Month: Daisy Elizabeth Adams Lampkin

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Black History Month: Daisy Lampkin
Black History Month: Daisy Lampkin 00:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Daisy Elizabeth Adams Lampkin was a civil rights leader and a women's suffragist.

In Pittsburgh, she was a local leader in the suffragist movement by 1915. She served in many organizations: the National Council for Negro Women, the Allegheny County Negro Women's Republican League, the Urban League and the NAACP in Pittsburgh.

She later was instrumental in getting Thurgood Marshall to work on the NAACP legal defense team. 

Later, Lampkin became a national field secretary and member of the board of directors with the civil rights group.

Kristine Sorensen
Kristine Sorensen

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 4:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.