Black History Month: Daisy Elizabeth Adams Lampkin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Daisy Elizabeth Adams Lampkin was a civil rights leader and a women's suffragist.

In Pittsburgh, she was a local leader in the suffragist movement by 1915. She served in many organizations: the National Council for Negro Women, the Allegheny County Negro Women's Republican League, the Urban League and the NAACP in Pittsburgh.

She later was instrumental in getting Thurgood Marshall to work on the NAACP legal defense team.

Later, Lampkin became a national field secretary and member of the board of directors with the civil rights group.