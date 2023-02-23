Black History Month: Bethel AME Church

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church is Pittsburgh's oldest Black church and the first AME church west of the Alleghenies. 

It was formed in 1808. The congregation started a school for Black children, a seminary and even was active in the Underground Railroad. 

An 1845 fire destroyed the building, but a new church was built at Wylie Avenue and Elm Street in 1906 until it was torn down in 1957 under urban redevelopment. 

After 215 years, the congregation continues to serve the community.

