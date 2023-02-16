Watch CBS News
Black History Month: August Wilson

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- August Wilson once said "The exact day I became a poet was April 1, 1965. That day I bought my first typewriter."

Wilson went on to become a cherished American playwright.

He's best known for his cycle of ten players that each covers a decade of the 20th century.

All but one is set in the Hill District where he was born. Two of those plays, 'Fences' and 'The Piano Lesson' won Pulitzer Prizes.

Last summer, Wilson's childhood home was restored as an art center.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.        

