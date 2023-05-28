Black and Gold Arts Festival takes place in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - In an effort to celebrate unity and support between Black and Asian communities, a special event took place in Wilkinsburg on Saturday.

This is the first year of the Black and Gold Arts Festival. Attendees enjoyed a diverse selection of food vendors, vibrant dance performances, captivating art displays, and even performances by K-pop and rap artists.

Organizers say this was an opportunity to bring different communities together.

"It's AAPI Month, and as an Asian American, I feel strongly about when we want to stand up against violence. We had a lot of hate against Asians in the last couple of years since COVID. And for me, I believe the first thing we need to do when we want to stand up for our own rights is to shout out louder that Black lives matter and stand up against systemic racism," event organizer Jenna Chung said.

This event also served as a celebration of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.