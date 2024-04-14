Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop employing those with intellectual and developmental disabilities opens Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A brand new coffee shop is now open in the Strip District and it's one that hires local talent who otherwise may have had a difficult time getting a job.

A ribbon cutting was held on Saturday for the newest Bitty & Beau's Coffee location.

Started in 2016 in North Carolina, the chain proudly employs more than 450 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across all of its locations.

"They work on the front lines, they take your order, they make your drink, they serve it to you when you're ready," said co-found Ben Wright. "They're not in the back, they're in the front, and that's the point. We're trying to normalize people with disabilities out in the workplace, out in the world."

Bitty & Beau's in the Strip District is located on Smallman Street and will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can read more about their business and their mission on their website at this link.