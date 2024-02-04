BISSELL recalls more than 140,000 Multi-Reach Hand and Floor Vacuums due to fire hazard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (KDKA) - A recall has been issued for thousands of vacuums.

Bissell is recalling around 142,000 Multi-Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum cleaners.

The reason for the recall is that they could cause a fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the vacuum's battery pack can overheat and smoke.

They're telling customers to not throw away the battery in the trash and instead to contact Bissell to find out how to properly drain its charge.

The vacuums were sold at Lowe's, Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores nationwide and online from August 2016 through December 2022.

Bissell is also providing details on how to get a replacement free of charge.

More information on the recall can be found at this link.