Bishop Zubik celebrates the holiday with Easter mass

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) - Today is Easter Sunday for millions of Christians around the world.

And Sunday morning in Natrona Heights, Bishop David Zubik celebrated mass at the Guardian Angels Parish.

KDKA's Chris DeRose spoke with the bishop on this holy day and he has more.

At Guardian Angels Parish on this Easter Sunday, Bishop David Zubik Gave uplifting words to those assembled.

At 11 a.m., around 200 people gathered at Guardian Angels Parish to celebrate faith, community, and the end of the Lenten season.

Bishop Zubik said that in his homily on Easter Sunday, he would encourage his parishioners to return to the promises they made at their baptisms and remind everyone to live their faith every day.

"What we celebrate on this day is that we all have a chance to get into heaven, and we all have to work together to help each other to do that. Jesus is our strength. And that's what we celebrate today, all throughout the world," Bishop Zubik said.

Bishop Zubik also told KDKA the three ways he feels that people can be better community members and Christians.

"For all of us who are Christians, it's to do three things: to learn Jesus, to love Jesus, and to live Jesus."

Happy Easter to all who celebrate.