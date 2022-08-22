Watch CBS News
Bishop David Zubik to undergo spinal surgery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bishop David Zubik will undergo spinal surgery on Monday to address continuing problems with collapsing discs.

Zubik has a history of back problems and this will be his fifth back surgery.

The procedure will be done at UPMC Mercy and is expected to take several hours.

The Pittsburgh Diocese says Zubik is expected to keep working while recovering, but he won't be making any public appearances.

