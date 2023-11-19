Watch CBS News
Bishop David Zubik to undergo 6th back surgery

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik will undergo a sixth back surgery on Monday, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced.

The surgery is intended to address continuing problems with collapsing discs.

Bishop Zubik will be halting public appearances in the short term to allow for recovery. He will still be able to conduct the business of the diocese from his office at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, the diocese said in a press release.

"Please remember me in your prayers, and especially my surgeon and all those who will be assisting him. I am looking forward to successful results so that I can be more steady on my feet in my service to all of our faithful," Bishop Zubik said. 

An update will be provided when the surgery is complete.

