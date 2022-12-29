Bishop David Zubik says Pope Benedict XVI's declining health strikes personal chord

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — As Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's health condition remains serious, Bishop David Zubik of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said the former pontiff's declining health struck a personal chord for him.

"Pope Benedict is the one who appointed me as bishop of Pittsburgh back in 2007, and so that means that the relationship between us is particularly close," said Bishop Zubik.

Zubik was also there in person when Pope Benedict was elected and when he left the Vatican.

On Thursday, the Vatican said the 95-year-old is lucid and conscious, but his condition is still serious and doctors are closely monitoring him.

Knowing how ill the former pontiff is led Bishop Zubik to take action on Wednesday.

"This prompted me to send an email to all of our priests and deacons and seminarians to pray for Pope Benedict, and I asked all of our priests to connect with the faithful of the Diocese of Pittsburgh for them to pray for him as well," said Bishop Zubik.

Pope Benedict resigned nearly a decade ago due to age, becoming the first pope to do so in nearly 600 years. His legacy has been clouded by recent scrutiny of his time as archbishop of Munich. In January 2022, a church-commissioned report found he knew about sexual abuse by priests during that time. He asked for forgiveness for any "grievous faults" in his handling of the four cases. He did not admit any wrongdoing.

"The apology that came from him was real and sincere, and I think people can appreciate his honesty and offering the apology," said Zubik.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests released a statement this week saying in part, "The expected passing of benedict is a painful reminder that we're still dealing with the aftereffects of his tenure in Germany as archbishop. ... Sadly, many clergy abuse victims are not out of the woods in terms of healing from their wounds and getting the justice they deserve."

Zubik said he hopes the world will always remember Pope Benedict for his humility.

"I think that's a lesson for all of us, not only Catholics. But I think everybody around the world, we need to learn the lesson of humility to be who we are," Zubik said.

Zubik also said, "I think most people, after he became pope, began to realize what a sensitive, humble, pastoral person he really was, and he will go down in history for those particular qualities."