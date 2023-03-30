Bishop David Zubik issues statement, calls for prayers as Pope Francis remains hospitalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pope Francis is currently hospitalized with a respiratory infection and receiving treatment, according to The Vatican.

On Wednesday the pope had checked into Rome's Gemelli hospital after complaining of difficulty breathing, and the 86-year-old pontiff would need a few days of treatment.

As of Thursday morning, Pope Francis has shown signs of improvement.

Here in Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik called for prayers as they hope for a full recovery for his holiness.

"God Father, Son, and Holy Spirit: We thank you for your gift of Pope Francis to the Church and the world. We ask that you strengthen him in body and spirit, guide his physicians and grant him rest and recovery," Zubik said in the statement. "As we pray for him, we ask you also to bring healing to all those who are in need of your help. Amen."

While his age and health problems have led to speculation that he may resign his position as Pope, CBS's Vatican consultant said that it's unlikely.

"[Francis] made it clear - unless he's impeded from being a pope, maybe through some minor difficulty, some illness of the mind, he will continue to be that pope," said Father Anthony Figuereido.