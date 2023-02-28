Watch CBS News
Bindle Bottle recalls insulated food and drink bottles over lead concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you have any insulated bottles in your cabinet, this recall is for you.

Bindle Bottle is recalling several of its bottles over the potential risk of lead poisoning.

The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce, and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the 24-ounce bottle that was included in the Puppy Pack.

According to the company, an area of exposed lead in the bottom storage compartment could contaminate unpackaged food. 

If you have one of these bottles, you can fill out a form on the company's website to get an at-home repair kit.

More information on the recall can be found by clicking here

