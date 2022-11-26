Billy Porter's Hollywood Walk of Fame star to be revealed next week

Billy Porter to get Walk of Fame Star

HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native Billy Porter is set to be immortalized among the stars next week.

On Thursday, the Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winner will get his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He joins Pittsburgh natives Jeff Goldblum, August Wilson, George Romero, Michael Keaton, and Shirley Jones with a star on the walk of fame.

Thursday is also World AIDS Day and Porter has been very open that he has been living with HIV for around 15 years.

It's going to be live-streamed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website and you can tune in here.