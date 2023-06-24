Billy Porter exhibit at Phipps Conservatory to remain open through end of July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -You now have through the end of July to check out the exhibit inspired by Billy Porter at Phipps.

Phipps made the announcement on Facebook, saying the show was expected to close this weekend, but they're keeping it open due to popular demand.

It features displays crafted and inspired by his fashion designs and other professional accomplishments.