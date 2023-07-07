Watch CBS News
Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith split up after six years of marriage

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) - Billy Porter has split up with his husband of six years. 

The Pittsburgh native's representative has confirmed the two have decided to split up. 

In a statement, Porter's representative said that the split was both amicable and mutual. 

They added that Porter and Adam Smith will love and support one another during this time. 

The two met in 2009, split up a year later, and then rekindled their relationship in 2015. 

They were married in 2017. 

