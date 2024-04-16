Billy Gardell cheers on Pittsburgh Pirates against New York Mets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Gardell was spotted at the Pittsburgh Pirates' game on Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Gardell shared a photo of himself sitting behind home plate at Citi Field in Queens.

"In New York catching my @Pirates at The Mets. Jones on the bump, let's go BUUUUUCS!!! CUUUUZ!!! I look like Jimmy Leyland," he posted on X.

Gardell, sporting a Pirates hat, had a front-row seat for Pirates pitcher Jared Jones, who continued his impressive start to the season. In five innings, he allowed one hit and struck out seven batters.

The Swissvale native loves Pittsburgh's sports teams, including the Pirates. In a previous interview with CBS News, Gardell said he is a die-hard Pirates fan but they break his heart.

"I stay with them through thick and thin, I'm like any Pittsburgher," Gardell said in 2021. "I complain and I'm miserable and I stay with them, they're my team."

Gardell passed on his passion for Pittsburgh sports to his son. He previously told CBS News that his child was born and lives in Los Angeles, but he forced him to root for the Steelers. As for his baseball team, he let his son choose.

The Pirates trail the New York Mets 3-1 after seven innings of play.