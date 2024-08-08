Billy Gardell returns home to serve as Grand Marshall of Kennywood's Fall Fantasy Parades

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - One of Pittsburgh's favorite sons is coming home to be part of one of Pittsburgh's favorite destination's annual Fall Fantasy Parades this weekend.

The 74th annual Kennywood Fall Fantasy Parades will run daily through August 18 and they begin on Sunday, August 11. The grand marshall of the parades will be Swissvale native Billy Gardell.

"This season's Fall Fantasy Parades will be one of the biggest birthday bashes to ever hit the midways, with Swissvale-born celebrity, Billy Gardell, and over 130 marching bands," says General Manager Rick Spicuzza. "Kennywood is very committed to our community and is proud to welcome youth locally and from around the region, to join in this cherished tradition."

Not only will this be the 74th year of the Fall Fantasy Parades, it will also celebrate 50 years of Kennywood's beloved mascot Kenny Kangaroo.

Kennywood guests can see the parades along with thrilling performances and beautifully decorated floats nightly beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Fall Fantasy Parades began in 1950 to celebrate local students and their school districts right before the beginning of the school year and since then they've grown into a massive spectacle at the West Mifflin Park.

Guests can get tickets at the gate for $19.99 after 4 p.m. to check out the parades.

Get more details on Kennywood's website right here.