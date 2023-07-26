Bills head coach: Damar Hamlin will be a 'full go' as training camp opens

BUFFALO (KDKA) - He's back.

As NFL teams across the U.S. return to the gridiron for training camps with the season looming just on the horizon, a lot of eyes are on Rochester as the Buffalo Bills report for training camp.

Most of those eyes are on safety, and Pittsburgh native, Damar Hamlin.

Now that the team is headed to St. John Fisher University for camp, the question is will Hamlin be playing this season after suffering cardiac arrest during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals?

According to Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, he's good to go.

"Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we're behind him 100-percent," he said. "We'll go at his cadence."

Since suffering cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin has been spreading awareness about the importance of CPR training as well as access to AEDs when it comes to sports.

He also has been consistently praising the Bills medical staff for acting quickly and saving his life.

"Sudden cardiac arrest is something I never would have chosen to be a part of my story, but that's because our own visions are too small even when we think we see the whole picture," Hamlin said at the NFL Honors event. "My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be, but God's plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world."

Over the past year, Hamlin has been dedicating himself to work with his Chasing M's Foundation, especially in Pittsburgh.

"It was made to give the kids out of Pittsburgh and the WPIAL District and the City League a platform they don't normally get," he said. "It's an area known for football, but it can get overlooked. It looks like we've got to believe in ourselves before anyone else will believe in us. This gives everyone the opportunity to be seen."

The Bills began arriving at training camp on Tuesday and practices began on Wednesday morning.