Billie Eilish bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Here's some news that will make Billie Eilish fans "Happier Than Ever." The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is coming to Pittsburgh.

Eilish is bringing her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 13.

The tour announcement comes after the news of her highly anticipated third studio album of the same name, set to be released May 17.

The tour will kick off in September, and the North American leg will run through the end of the year. She'll stop at more than 20 cities and has several stops with more than one performance, including three shows at Madison Square Garden. The tour will continue in Australia in February 2025 before she heads to Europe for dates through late July.

Live Nation, the tour's producer, says Eilish will partner with REVERB. Her previous partnerships with the environmental nonprofit have resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction and climate justice projects.

"Sustainability efforts on this tour will include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed," Live Nation said in a press release.

Presales begin on April 30 and the general ticket on-sale starts May 3.