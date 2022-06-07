Bill Peduto: DA may be forced to investigate complaints against ex-mayor regarding gun legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Commonwealth Court decision has opened the door for private criminal complaints to be investigated against former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and members of City Council.

The complaints were in response to the city passing legislation on guns after the Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy.

The private criminal complaints were never investigated by Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, but the Commonwealth Court said he must investigate to determine if charges should be filed.

City leaders have been fighting for gun legislation since the 2018 tragedy. Their gun legislation immediately led to lawsuits and even private criminal complaints, calling the move by the elected leaders "official oppression."

"They're just very concerned about individual rights, individual liberties," said lawyer Lane Turturice, who represents the people filing the private complaints. He said it's not just about guns; his clients want city leaders to follow the law and want the county DA to do his as well.

"I'm just not going to do it today," Turturice told KDKA-TV over Zoom on Tuesday. "That just wholly violates the law. That's exactly what the commonwealth court said."

City Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess called out the need for gun legislation at the city council meeting Tuesday morning. He went as far as to say assault rifles should be banned.

"I would actually eliminate handguns in the city of Pittsburgh if I had the power," Burgess said. "He said he will accept whatever findings the district attorney does with his investigation into the private complaints.

"Whatever punishment -- although unjust if it occurs -- whatever punishment I have to be inflicted with, I will take. This isn't a parking ticket. These are misdemeanor charges."

The district attorney has 30 days to decide if his office will appeal the case to the state Supreme Court.

His office released the following statement:

This matter involves a City of Pittsburgh ordinance that never came into existence. It still does not exist.

You cannot enforce an individual's grievances against a law that does not exist.

Upon remand the matter will be handled in due course.