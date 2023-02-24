Bill would ban smoking in cars when kids under 12 are present

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A state Senator is pushing to ban smoking inside of cars when small children are inside.

A proposed bill by state Sen. Gene Yaw would ban smoking when kids under the age of 12 are in the car.

Doctors said there's no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure and kids are particularly vulnerable.

"It's a tremendous number of kids who are impacted by secondhand smoke. Something like 35% of kids," said Dr. Jamie Garfield of the Temple Lung Center.

"They cannot get out of the car," Garfield added. "So sometimes they are sort of forced essentially to have these high levels of secondhand smoke exposure."

First-time offenders will get a $100 fine, which goes up to $250 for a second offense.