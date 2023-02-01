Bill aims to incentivize volunteer firefighters to stay on the job

New plan to incentivize firefighters to stay on the job

New plan to incentivize firefighters to stay on the job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The need for volunteer firefighters continues across the state.

Departments are working with a fraction of the staffing that they had decades ago. But now a new bill aims to incentivize those volunteer firefighters to stay on the job.

Sharpsburg Assistant Chief Mike Daniher said his department has had two new recruits over the past five years.

"That's probably pretty consistent among most volunteer fire companies, not just in Allegheny County but in western Pennsylvania," Daniher said.

As Crescent Township Chief Dan Muller said, there are about 30,000 volunteers across the state now, which is down from 300,000 a couple of decades ago.

"We've lost 90% of our workforce, and we're still expected to do more work," Muller said.

He used to have 30 to 35 people go on a call.

"Now, 10 to 12 is a good day to have out there," Muller said.

Senate Bill 148 is hoping to change that. It would give tax breaks for volunteers who have been active for at least two years. They would get a $500 break and $1,000 for having been active for at least six years. State Sen. Jay Costa, who is co-sponsoring the bill, said this isn't the silver bullet solution but it's a start.

"At the end of the day, it's one more we can do to keep folks engaged, keep them as part of the firehouse," Sen. Costa said.

Some feel it's just a drop in the bucket for a bigger problem.

"If you're trying to attract a 16- to 25-year-old right now, you need to look at some other incentives that are going to really appeal to them," Daniher said.

The chiefs are appreciative of the matter but would like to see more done, including tuition forgiveness or help with buying a home.

"That would appeal to a young person now, that would be in the demographic we're trying to recruit," Daniher said.

The bill recently was referred to the state Senate Finance Committee.