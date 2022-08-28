Bikers off and pedaling for the 29th annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH Ride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bikers were ready to go this morning at South Side Riverfront Park for the 29th annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH Ride.

This year, there are several different routes with rolling start times.

Some bikers will ride 25 miles and others will take a 62-mile route.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, riders navigating the 40-mile route took off from the park.

There are snacks, water, and other rest stops along the routes.

Ultimately, the ride ends back at the park for a "Finish Line Festival."

All the proceeds benefit Bike Pittsburgh.